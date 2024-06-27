South Lake Tahoe to observe Fourth of July with multi-day celebration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Forget the typical 4th of July, South Lake Tahoe is taking their star-spangled celebrations to new heights, literally! This year’s patriotic party is pulling out all the stops with a new jaw-dropping aerial extravaganza and an aircraft exhibit.

In addition to the parade, there will be an aerial showcase and an airshow over Lake Tahoe.

“These thrilling events are sure to bring excitement and entertainment to our 4th of July celebration,” according to a City of South Lake Tahoe press release.

Festivities begin Wednesday, July 3, with a static airshow at the Lake Tahoe Airport from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. There will be an impressive lineup of military aircraft to check out including a Pave Hawk helicopters and a C130 Hercules transport aircraft.

There will be food from Sombreros Mexican Restaurant and family-friendly activities.

On Thursday, July 4, the annual 4th of July parade starts at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “Stars and Stripes for Service” to celebrate the dedication and spirit of South Lake Tahoe community’s volunteers.

“Enjoy a festive display of floats, performances, and patriotic pride as we honor those who selflessly serve our community,” the release said.

Roberta Mason will be the parade’s grand marshal. For more than 40 years, she served as a Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustee.

The parade emcees will be Sallie Ross with the fire department, and David Hamilton, an Arts, Culture, and Tourism commissioner.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer during the parade, and help their favorites win the Best of the Parade Awards.

The categories are Best Commercial Entry, Best Non-Profit Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Classic Auto, and Anything Goes Category.

Afterward, go to South Lake Tahoe’s Facebook page to see who won.

The parade sponsor is Soroptimist International.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and head West from Ski Run Boulevard to Al Tahoe Boulevard along Highway 50, travel up Al Tahoe Boulevard and end at Bijou Community Park.

Viewing locations will be along Highway 50 between Ski Run Boulevard and Al Tahoe Boulevard.

The premium viewing areas are:

• Grand stand area at Lakeview Commons

• The County Library

• South Tahoe Middle School

• Rite Aid parking lot

• Lake Tahoe Unified School District bus garage

Beginning at 7 a.m. on parade day, the roads will be closed. Roads will remain closed throughout the parade, and fully reopen by noon.

For more information on road closures, visit https://cityofslt.us/4thofJulyParade2024.

Immediately following the parade, there will be an inaugural 4th of July Airshow over Lake Tahoe.

The 129th Rescue Wing will perform a rescue demonstration featuring Pave Hawk helicopters with its pararescue team.

“Don’t miss this thrilling display of aerial skill and precision!” according to the release. “The airshow will take place 1,000 feet off Lakeview Commons beach.”

There will be no swimming or boating in the area until after 1 p.m., the release said.

For more details about the 4th of July celebrations, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/4thofJulyCelebration.

“Stars and Stripes for Service” is South Lake Tahoe’s July 4th parade theme this year. Provided