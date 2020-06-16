South Lake Tahoe too hold virtual town hall to discuss police efforts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe will hold a virtual town hall next week to discuss the efforts of the police department.

“It’s important for our city and community to come together to have a frank conversation about ways we can continuously improve the services offered by our police department,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in a press release. “We are excited to have the police and the public join in the conversation and talk about what’s working and what can be improved in South Lake Tahoe.”

Mayor Jason Collin, Irvin and Interim Police Chief Shannon Laney will initiate the discussion and will be followed by an opportunity for the public to engage and ask questions.

“In moments like this it is important to hear from our community,” Irvin said. “There’s no question we are in the middle of tough and historic times right now. This is our chance to start a dialogue that helps improve the quality of life and police relations here in our city.”

The discussion will include issues such as transparency, use of force, bias training and many more.

This virtual town hall will be available online via a link provided on the city’s website, and comments can be made virtually, via an online form, or by phone at 530-542-6500.

An interpreter will also be available for the Spanish speaking community.

The town hall will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 22.