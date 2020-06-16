South Lake Tahoe too hold virtual town hall to discuss police efforts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe will hold a virtual town hall next week to discuss the efforts of the police department.
“It’s important for our city and community to come together to have a frank conversation about ways we can continuously improve the services offered by our police department,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in a press release. “We are excited to have the police and the public join in the conversation and talk about what’s working and what can be improved in South Lake Tahoe.”
Mayor Jason Collin, Irvin and Interim Police Chief Shannon Laney will initiate the discussion and will be followed by an opportunity for the public to engage and ask questions.
“In moments like this it is important to hear from our community,” Irvin said. “There’s no question we are in the middle of tough and historic times right now. This is our chance to start a dialogue that helps improve the quality of life and police relations here in our city.”
Support Local Journalism
The discussion will include issues such as transparency, use of force, bias training and many more.
This virtual town hall will be available online via a link provided on the city’s website, and comments can be made virtually, via an online form, or by phone at 530-542-6500.
An interpreter will also be available for the Spanish speaking community.
The town hall will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 22.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User