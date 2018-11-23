South Lake Tahoe Turkey Trot raises over $3K for homeless assistance nonprofit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 5k raised more than $3,000 last weekend for a local nonprofit that provides assistance to homeless individuals.

The city of South Lake Tahoe's recreation department partnered with the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless to host the inaugural Turkey Trot.

"We're proud to be able to give back to an organization that does so much good," Lauren Thomaselli, recreation superintendent for the city, said in South Lake Tahoe. "For this event to be a first of it's kind, its success really surpassed everyone's expectations."

Over 100 runners participated in the 5k event, which raised $3,358.72.

"The proceeds from this race will help keep homeless people in our area warm and indoors this winter," Thomaselli added.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is a nonprofit formed by local residents working together to end homelessness on South Shore. The "Warm Room" is the core of their operations.