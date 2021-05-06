South Lake Tahoe vaccine clinic on May 17 relocated

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is relocating its May 17 COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the recreation center from the original location of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge.

“We are extremely grateful for the offer and support from Heavenly, they have been an amazing partner through these challenging times, the city said in a press release. ”However, due to some logistical needs, the city’s recreation center will be ideal to meet the goals of this event.“

Residents should look for a link on MyTurn in the upcoming days to register.

This is a free clinic, utilizing the Moderna vaccine. Individuals who have had their first Moderna vaccine dose at least 24 days prior to May 17 are eligible as well as anybody 18 years and over who would like a first dose.

The city will be administering 1,000 vaccinations by appointment only.