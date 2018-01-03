South Lake Tahoe welcomes first Barton baby of 2018

Barton Health welcomed the first baby born in the new year, Jessana Joyce Walker, on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Jessana was born at 8:03 a.m. at Barton Memorial Hospital's Family Birthing Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long and was born to Julia Gomez and Javier Walker of Markleeville, California. The couple named their daughter Jessana as a blend of their mothers' names.

Barton Health presented the parents with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations congratulating them on being the parents of the first baby born in 2018. Baby Jessana is a second-generation Barton baby — her mother Julia also was born at Barton Memorial Hospital.

In 2017, 322 babies were delivered at Barton's Family Birthing Center in South Lake Tahoe.

This article was submitted by Barton Health.