South Lake Tahoe woman in serious condition after assault, robbery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe woman was beaten and robbed and is in serious condition after a trip to a local grocery store.

The victim, a 57-year old unidentified woman, went grocery shopping at the Y and was attacked in a meadow while walking home behind the shopping center at 1950 Lake Tahoe Blvd, according to a press release from the city.

An unidentified male threw the woman to the ground, according to the report. The suspect hit the woman causing serious injuries and stole her groceries and wallet.

The suspect was described as a homeless male adult with a black beanie, a black ski mask, dark jacket and light-colored pants.

The woman is in the intensive care unit with serious injuries, according to the release.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is asking if anybody witnessed the crime, or have been the victim of a similar event, to please call 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800 and reference case No. 2003-1368.