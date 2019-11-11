South Lake Tahoe WWII vet Danny Francisco rides in B-17 bomber 75 years later (Video)
Danny Francisco, a South Lake Tahoe resident and WWII veteran, recently was taken up in a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the same type of plane he was in during his service.
Francisco flew 50 missions as a tailgunner during 1944-45 at the age of 18.
The Tribune previously wrote a story about Francisco in 2014 and a video tribute of the veteran getting back into a B-17 can be seen here.
Submitted by Eric Ward for film/edit/directing, http://www.ericjward.com
