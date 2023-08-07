South Lake Tahoe’s California Highway Patrol hosts open house, recruiting new cadets

MEYERS, Calif – South Lake Tahoe’s California Highway Patrol officers opened their home base and staff to members of community on Saturday Aug. 5.

The community was offered a glimpse into the day-to-day life of a CHP officer when office number 246 opened its doors in Meyers.

The small base, located at 2063 Hopi Lane, houses the equipment needed to staff one lieutenant commander, three sergeants, 20 officers, two civilian clerical staff, one civilian automotive technician and one civilian part-time maintenance worker.

The equipment for commercial vehicle enforcement requires scales. (Pictured at rear of the truck) Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

246’s fleet of vehicles includes a Charger, several SUV Vehicles including a pick-up truck for commercial enforcement, according to Officer Ruth Loehr.

Loehr explained that the Chevy Tahoes and others are left running when officers are not inside because of the need to power a great many pieces of equipment that each officer on patrol needs.

Equipment laden patrol vehicles are outfitted with two batteries which are needed to power four radios and the vehicle itself.

To keep it all wrapped up safely, officers are given two keyfobs to lock the vehicle while they’re away. If not left running, Loehr said, the battery would die within minutes.

In the unique patchwork landscape Tahoe offers, a multitude of radios are needed by law enforcement which allows for multiple frequencies to be monitored. Meanwhile, CHP officers receive their calls from a regional Public Safety Answer Point located at 413 Southgate Ave Chico California.

Officer Ruth Loehr shows a group from the community the complex equipment in the rear of the patrol SUVs. Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

Additional equipment the officers have on board include microphones and cameras, four radios to manage multiple frequencies, a speed radar, laptop for communications and reporting, and weapons among other ancillary items.

The weapons, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle, according to Loehr, are generally used to dispatch large animals when circumstances warrant in Tahoe and rural areas.

Several officers were on hand to educate the community about how they do what they do and why they do it with their motto “Safety, Service, and Security” ever present in their minds.

CHP is actively recruiting to attend a 26-week live-in academy with graduating salaries up to $109,248 the first year. Visit JointheCHP1000.com to learn more.