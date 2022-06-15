South Lake Tahoe’s Cheek graduates, earns degree from Iowa
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned their degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals, despite a pandemic.
Catherine Cheek, of South Lake Tahoe, was among the students conferred their degrees. Cheek was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was teaching and learning. The degree awarded was a Master of Arts.
