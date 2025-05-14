South Lake Tahoe’s Gastromaniac earns spot in prestigious Italian restaurant guide

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Nico Ambra, the chef and owner of Gastromaniac in South Lake Tahoe, has reason to celebrate — his restaurant has officially earned a spot in the internationally recognized Gambero Rosso guide as a Top Italian Restaurant for 2025.

The Gambero Rosso guide, often described as the “Michelin Guide of Italy,” evaluates restaurants using a fork rating system — one to three forks — to recognize excellence in traditional Italian cuisine. What began as a wine rating publication more than two decades ago has since grown into a global food authority, with curated listings in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and now, Tahoe.

Nico Ambra, the chef and owner of Gastromaniac in South Lake Tahoe earned a spot in the Gambero Rosso guide as a Top Italian Restaurant for 2025. Provided / Nico Ambra

During a Gambero Rosso event in San Francisco last year, Ambra took a bold step by personally approaching the guide’s president and suggesting that Gastromaniac deserved to be included in the next edition. Although the move was met with surprise, Ambra stood by his belief that his South Lake Tahoe restaurant authentically represented traditional Italian cuisine and was worthy of recognition.

Ambra followed up with the Gambero Rosso team, sending details of his carefully curated wine list — made up of 95% Italian wines — and showcasing his commitment to authentic cuisine. That bold approach paid off. The guide’s president visited Gastromaniac in October, and by February, Ambra received the official word: the restaurant was awarded and included in the 2025 guide.

“Having worked in the industry my whole life… I was like, ‘Wow, this is getting real,'” Ambra said.

Gastromaniac is the only restaurant currently listed from the Tahoe region, putting South Lake Tahoe on the map alongside culinary capitals like San Francisco, Paris, and Hong Kong. Ambra sees this as validation for his mission: to bring a true slice of Italy to the Sierra.

“When I started the business plan six years ago, I really believed there was a gap,” he said. “There’s a lot of Italian restaurants, but I felt like there was a misunderstanding — a little more American-Italian. I was like, ‘I want to do something that really represents Italy. Very simple food, all ingredients from Italy.'”

Ambra’s approach combines casual counter service with high-quality offerings: handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and recipes passed down from his grandmother. Nearly all ingredients are imported from Italy or sourced from organic, biodynamic producers in the U.S. “There is not really anything that is not made from scratch,” he said.

Wine is also at the heart of Gastromaniac’s identity. Ambra prides himself on his range of Italian bottles — from $35 to $200 — sourced from small, regional producers. “They loved it when they came here,” he said of the Gambero Rosso reviewers. “They were like, ‘Wow, you have an amazing wine list… I don’t think anybody in the area has such specific Italian wines like you.'”

This recognition is a full-circle moment for Ambra, who once worked in the culinary scene in San Francisco and has poured himself into his restaurant through the challenges of COVID and beyond. “Of course I’m so happy–these are the things that really make all the sacrifice and hours and research for ingredients and food really worth it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ambra says he’s proud to have elevated Tahoe’s presence on the international culinary stage. “If I’m not the one trying to reach out, nobody’s going to come,” he said.

Gastromaniac is located in South Lake Tahoe and remains a local favorite for handmade Italian food, regional wines, and now, international acclaim. Check out Gambero Rosso at https://www.gamberorossointernational.com/restaurants/

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.