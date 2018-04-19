South Lake Tahoe’s Jamie Anderson competing on upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

South Shore residents will see a familiar face if they tune into the upcoming season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Fresh off her dominant performance at the 2018 Winter Games, Jamie Anderson will take to the dance floor for the spring season of the long-running show.

ABC officially announced the full lineup for "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" late last week. Anderson will join fellow athletes Adam Rippon, Arike Ogunbowale, Chris Mazdzer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jennie Finch Daigle, Johnny Damon, Josh Norman, Mirai Nagasu and Tonya Hardin.

At the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Anderson overcame adverse conditions to win gold in slopestyle — her second gold medal. About a week later, the South Lake Tahoe native won silver in snowboard big air.

"Jamie Anderson is one of the top female snowboarders in the world and has won a record 15 X Games medals since she was 15 years old," notes the bio from "Dancing with the Stars."

Anderson will dance with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The show, per ABC, will stick to its same format with this special season featuring athletes.

"Renowned ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return to the ballroom to judge the competitive dances, along with viewer votes. In the end, only one athlete will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy."

This season of "Dancing with the Stars" premiers Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.