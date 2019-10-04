South Lake Tahoe’s Rich promoting new book at events Sunday, Monday

South Lake Tahoe's Corey Rich is an adventure photographer and filmmaker.

Provided / Brett Lowell

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Corey Rich is headed around the world over the next couple of months to promote his new book “Stories Behind the Images.”

Rich, an adventure photographer and filmmaker, will be in South Lake Tahoe for two shows on consecutive nights at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Oct. 6-7, at Black Bear Lodge.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and a cocktail hour leads into a book signing, raffle, presentation and Q&A session to follow at 7.

The event is free, but the raffle will benefit the Tahoe Climbing Coalition and Mitch Underhill Mountain Fund.

Interested people are asked to RSVP at storiesbehindtheimages.com.

Rich says on the website that the book is not a portfolio of his best work, but is about “amazing people, incredible places and wonderful memories I have of creating these 56 pictures,” he said. “I put this book together as a testament to what it means when you follow your passion. For me, that was being a 13-year-old kid, picking up my dad’s camera for the first time and learning how to rock climb.”

In his book, Rich focuses on his work with adventure icons such as Bear Grylls, Tommy Caldwell, Alex Honnold, Kelly Slater, Beth Rodden, Chris Sharma, David Lama, Rebecca Rusch, Fred Beckey, Ashima Shiraishi and more, according to his website.

“Corey Rich is one of the best visual storytellers out there,” said professional climber Tommy Caldwell on Rich’s website. “Stories Behind the Images is a behind-the-scenes look that shows you that the person holding the camera is perhaps the biggest adventurer of them all. I absolutely love this book.”

“Epic stories from a man who has lived and worked on the edge.” added Grylls, a survival specialist and television personality.

Rich’s tour will take him all over California, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, New York, Massachusetts, Banff, Alberta, Canada and Aveiro, Portugal.

Rich will be at Alpenglow Sports on Oct. 28, in Tahoe City.