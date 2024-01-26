South Lake Tahoe’s Senior Center actively recruiting members

Due to lack of participation office holders were reelected for a second term with no new candidates.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Senior Center suffered an approximate 70% loss in membership during the height of the pandemic due to either relocation or death. In an effort to revitalize their once bustling community, the re-elected members are redoubling efforts and have decided to host a membership drive.

For individuals, 50 years old and up, membership means a place to socialize, energize and break bread with others.

The membership drive will take place February 10, from 12-2 p.m., Mickey Holiday will be providing music at the Senior Center located at 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. members will be available for questions during a walking taco and soup open house.

Fernando Terminel, a member on the board of trustees for Senior Inc. explained he saw the walking taco truck dolling out bags of Fritos with sauce and toppings to smiling patrons.

Terminale said his favorite part of being on the board is getting to plan events for members such as the membership drive. He has also created a game which he’s hoping to add to their line up of games throughout the week.

The bingo machine, the main attraction on Wednesdays. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Games include but are not limited to Shanghai Rummy on Monday, Bingo Wednesday, Tuesday two options with Duplicate Bridge and Mexican Train followed up with Party bridge on Friday.

Games aren’t the only reason to join the senior center’s club of 100 current members. There are a list of services provided and according to the current members they are warmly inviting anyone who has a talent or passion they would like to share with the group. There is no age limit on volunteers.

Events members would like to see be added to the list of functions are knitting, line dancing, music classes and other entertainment.

The 10,000-square-foot facility has several rooms including one with mirrored walls for exercise and dance.

Joy is the number one goal around the Tahoe Senior Center. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The city’s website has a full list of all services and scheduled programs at https://www.cityofslt.us/282/Senior-Center

AARP Tax-Aide Free Services

Free drop-in tax aid will be available in the Senior Center Main Room from February through April. Please check back for the 2024 drop-in schedule.

When accessing the Senior Center please use the side door located on the left side of the building from the Main Doors.

Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

This program is offered by El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency. This group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 3-4:30 p.m. in the Senior Center Conference Room. No appointment is necessary.

IHSS Public Authority

The mission of the IHSS Public Authority is to improve the lives of In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) recipients by ensuring access to skilled providers who can help them sustain independent living, provide training and support for a positive working relationship, and improve the delivery of the IHSS program. Referrals for the In-Home Supportive Services Program are accepted Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by calling (530) 642-4800.

To start the enrollment process to become a care provider, please email the IHSS Public Authority Office or call them at 530.621.6287

Legal Services

Senior legal services are available for El Dorado residents aged 60 or older. Services are provided regardless of income. For an appointment, please call (530) 621-6154.

Nutrition Program

The Senior Center offers a nutritional program Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. A donation of $3 is suggested, but not required, for lunch. Reservations are required. Make your reservation by calling: (530) 573-3130

To obtain a ride schedule, please visit the Tahoe Transportation District website , or call (530) 541-7149.

Additional Older Adult Services

For more information and programs for older adults in El Dorado County please visit El Dorado County Older Adult Services