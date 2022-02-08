South Tahoe Police investigating another tree cut down at Regan Beach

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department are looking for the person responsible for illegally cutting down a tree at Regan Beach.

The tree was located at the Oakland Ave. stairs between Regan and El Dorado Beaches.

Mike Peron/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

A tree located at the Oakland Ave. stairs between Regan and El Dorado Beaches was cleanly cut all the way through.

This is not the first time the Regan Beach trees have been vandalized. In Nov. 2019, vandals made cuts in the trunks of several trees, causing them to die.

If anybody has information, contact SLTPD Detective Webber at cwebber@cityofslt.us or 530-542-6129.