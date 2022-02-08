South Tahoe Police investigating another tree cut down at Regan Beach
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department are looking for the person responsible for illegally cutting down a tree at Regan Beach.
A tree located at the Oakland Ave. stairs between Regan and El Dorado Beaches was cleanly cut all the way through.
This is not the first time the Regan Beach trees have been vandalized. In Nov. 2019, vandals made cuts in the trunks of several trees, causing them to die.
If anybody has information, contact SLTPD Detective Webber at cwebber@cityofslt.us or 530-542-6129.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Shiffrin skis out of Olympic slalom
The number seven is starting to hold significance for Mikaela Shiffrin at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but not in a positive way. The 26-year-old drew bib No. 7 Wednesday just as she had for Monday’s…