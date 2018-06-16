Anderson, Bowman, Teter and fellow South Lake Tahoe athletes inducted into Walk of Champions

The city of South Lake Tahoe honored local national and world champion athletes Friday, June 15, at the inaugural Induction Ceremony for the Walk of Champions at Champions Plaza.

Jamie Anderson, Maddie Bowman, Hannah Teter, Kyle Smaine, Travis Cabral, Shaun Palmer, Glen Plake, Elena Hight, Jonna Mendes, Juan Torres and Travis Ramos were all honored for their athletic excellence.

Anderson, Teter and Bowman are winter Olympic gold medalists, Smaine is a world champion skier, Torres was a six-time kickboxing champion, Mendes was an Olympic skier, Palmer is a USA Ski and Snowboard Hall of Famer, Ramos was a US national champion skier, Cabral was a world champion and Olympic skier, Hight was an Olympian and XGames golf medalist and Plake is a member of the USA National Ski Hall of Fame.

The athletes received a trophy and also a paver in the sidewalk with their names "where they will be forever memorialized in Champions Plaza for their achievements," said Mayor Wendy David.

Anderson, Bowman, Teter, Plake, Cabral and Torres were present for the ceremony.

This is the first group of athletes to be memorialized in what is expected to become an annual or bi-annual event.