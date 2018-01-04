South Shore-based Drought Relief headlines Lakeside Inn and Casino

South Shore locals Ron Blum, Torg Hallin, Zhiva Kirchanski and AJ Steed make up the group known as Drought Relief, an ensemble that is no stranger to performing in the basin.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the quartet takes the stage at Lakeside Inn and Casino in Stateline.

"With over 100 years of combined musical expertise, these guys aim to make you look at some of the best classic rock in a new light," states Drought Relief's Facebook biography.

"With dancy jams like 'Miss You' by The Rolling Stones and their version of 'Come Together' by The Beatles to heavy hitters like Led Zeppelin, Billy Idol, Weezer, The Who, Bill Withers, Green Day and many, many more!"

The South Lake Tahoe-based band is also influenced by artists including Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age, among others.

But rock music isn't all this Saturday night gig has to offer.

"Rocky the mechanical bull is back! Don't miss your chance to ride the bull, grab a drink and listen to some good tunes from Drought Relief," states the Lakeside Inn and Casino website.

The fun begins at 9:15 p.m. (the band's set begins 15 minutes later), and the event is free to attend. As always, Lakeside Inn and Casino will offer $3 drink specials throughout the night.

The venue is located at 168 U.S. 50, and additional information is available at http://www.lakesideinn.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action