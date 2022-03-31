South Shore casinos buck trend as Strip drives record win

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos reported their 12th consecutive billion-dollar month in February.

That is a 44.1% increase compared to February 2021 as win on the Las Vegas Strip continued to drive record profits statewide.

Strip win was up 72% from a year ago to $599.1 million. Gaming Control Board analyst Mike Lawton said that’s the third highest win total all time for February. And the $1.1 billion total statewide win is the all-time high for February.

Clark County as a whole raked in $949.8 million.

Furthermore, Lawton said those totals were attained without a strong Chinese New Year.





The numbers also emphasize the importance of a strong events calendar. He pointed to the huge active entertainment calendar in February which saw performances by Garth Brooks, George Strait, Justin Bieber, Billy Joel and Metallica. Beyond that, Las Vegas hosted the NHL All-Star game, the NFL Pro Bowl and saw the return of Super Bowl partying with COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Stateline in South Tahoe was the only reporting area in Nevada to finish February with a decrease — down 3.9% to $19.67 million.

Game and table win was down 19.2%.

The Carson Valley reporting area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, reported an increase of 17.2% over a year ago. While that is smaller than many other reporting areas, Carson had pretty much recovered from the pandemic crash before this year began.

Both slots and table games increased — slot win by 16.5% and table games by 38.6%compared to a nearly 32% decline a year ago

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay increased win 4.2% to a total of $2.2 million in February. Slot win was up 18.7%, which more than offset the table games numbers that were down 33$. But table games make up just a tiny piece of the North Shore’s gaming win.

Total win in Washoe County was up 18.6%, or $13 million, to $83.79 million. Nearly all of that increase, $11 million, was reported by Reno casinos.

In Churchill County, non-restricted licensees reported just over $2 million in winnings, a 7.7% increase from February 2021. The vast majority of that, about $2 million, comes from just two categories — penny slots and multi-denominational machines.

Table games added just $33,000 to the pot.

Lawton said sports pools won $30.9 million in February, down 2.9%. But the total wagered on sports was up 40.9% to $781 million.