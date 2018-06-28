South Shore comedy scene with Howie Nave: Margaret Cho, Vince Morris headline this week

When comedian Vince Morris starts talking he immediately connects with the audience. He tapes into a common thread that everyone seems to relate to. A big part of that is his upbringing talking all things family. The best stuff always comes from personal experiences: In his case, he was raised by a single father and shares his poignant and funny observations on how he viewed the world growing up.

Morris is quick to point out all those who are ignorant in our society and how scary it is that the walking dead do in fact walk among us. He's also quick to poke fun at those within his own ethnicity. When asked if black athletes advertising sports shoes are role models for today's kids, Morris responded with, "I don't give a damn what kind of shoe a black athlete wears. No, I wanna know what kind of shoes do black surgeons or lawyers wear?" Morris will also poke fun of himself, too. Oh, and he can be blunt (thank God).

Some of the comedian's credits include B.E.T's "ComicView," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," "Sex and the City," CBS' "The Late Late Show," "Comics Unleashed" and several Comedy Central half-hour comedy specials. In addition to performing at comedy clubs, theaters and cruise ships, Morris loves performing for our military at installations all over the world.

Gary Cannon appears with Morris. Cannon has a unique job as warm-up comic for live television shows and gets studio audiences fired up before tapings. Cannon's TV credits include shows such as "The Late Late Show," "Last Call with Carson Daly," "Dancing with the Stars" and "Chelsea Lately." Cannon also toured the country with the NBC television show "America's Got Talent."

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Margaret Cho

Comedian/actress Margaret Cho has done it all, folks. I heard her referred to as the "Queen of all Media," having conquered the worlds of film, television, books, music and theatre. Cho has five Grammy Award nominations (two for music albums, "Cho Dependent" and "American Myth") and one Emmy for her groundbreaking work on NBC's "30 Rock."

I remember when Cho was just a stand-up pushing it to the edge. She's not shy when it comes to covering controversial topics that some might call "taboo," but hey, she's gotten quite a bit of recognition and a reputation for being on her game. In 2017, Rolling Stone magazine named her one of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics calling her "the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBT activist younger comics continue to look up to."

Cho's current tour, Fresh Off The Bloat, is definitely her edgiest one ever. She is without a doubt an activist on everything from addiction to abuse and Asianness. Cho said this tour "is my sickest show to date. My grandmother said, 'You look like bloated as if you've been found dead in a lake after several days of searching.' Koreans are the most savage of all the Asians. My new show is all about being fresh off drugs and drinking and suicide and coming back to life — finally fished out of the river Styx. It's meta. It's magical. It's me."

She performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, June 30, at 8 p.m. Learn more at http://www.montbleuresort.com.