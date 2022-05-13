South Shore Home of the Week: Turnkey starter or 2nd home
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This turnkey three bedroom, two bathroom home with oversized 1-car garage will work perfectly as a starter home or second home getaway.
This charming home offers downstairs living with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with updated shaker style cabinetry, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, a farm style sink, gas range, a custom hood vent, and breakfast bar. The living area offers wood like laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and a gas fireplace finished with ledge stone and built in cabinetry.
There is a spacious bedroom downstairs with built-in his/hers closet cabinets, hall bathroom, and an ample laundry room with heated floors. Upstairs features new luxury vinyl plank floors and two oversized bedrooms with a full bathroom.
Other newer features include; exterior paint on house, comp roof, high efficiency forced air heating system, and recessed lighting with dimmer switches. This ideal central location is just minutes to everything Tahoe has to offer. Don’t miss out on calling this home.
Location: 2530 William Ave, South Lake Tahoe
Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1104-square-feet 1-car garage
Listed price: $609,000
Listing agent: Heather Lew
Contact: 530-307-9794 / tahoehometeam@gmailcom
Agency: RE/MAX GOLD
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.