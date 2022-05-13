South Shore Home of the Week: Turnkey starter or 2nd home

This week’s featured home on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

Provided/Peter Tye

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This turnkey three bedroom, two bathroom home with oversized 1-car garage will work perfectly as a starter home or second home getaway.

This charming home offers downstairs living with a beautiful gourmet kitchen with updated shaker style cabinetry, butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances, a farm style sink, gas range, a custom hood vent, and breakfast bar. The living area offers wood like laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and a gas fireplace finished with ledge stone and built in cabinetry.

There is a spacious bedroom downstairs with built-in his/hers closet cabinets, hall bathroom, and an ample laundry room with heated floors. Upstairs features new luxury vinyl plank floors and two oversized bedrooms with a full bathroom.

Other newer features include; exterior paint on house, comp roof, high efficiency forced air heating system, and recessed lighting with dimmer switches. This ideal central location is just minutes to everything Tahoe has to offer. Don’t miss out on calling this home.

Location: 2530 William Ave, South Lake Tahoe Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1104-square-feet 1-car garage Listed price: $609,000