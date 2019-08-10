Lake Tahoe South Shore residents, business owners asked to complete housing survey by Aug. 15

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center along with the South Lake Tahoe Endowment and numerous government jurisdictions and agencies have sponsored a study to better understand and plan for resident and employee housing needs now and in the future.

Some of the example questions on the survey include: Do you like where you live or not? What is your ideal monthly rent or mortgage cost and desired size of home? What is your preferred neighborhood if housing was available at the size and price point you would prefer?

If you work here or live here already, use the link http://www.bit.ly/tahoesouth to share your thoughts by Aug. 15.

The survey was also mailed to residents.

All participants have the option to enter a drawing for five $100 gift cards to be used at the store of your choice. The survey must be completed to be entered and winners will be notified after Aug. 15.

A Spanish survey is available online and a printed version is available at the Family Resource Center located at at 3501-B Spruce Ave., or call 530-542-0740.

All survey responses are confidential.

The survey also asked local business owners about the number of employees and job vacancies if any, where the employees live and to what extent housing issues affect, or not, the ability to hire and retain workers.

Business owners should complete the survey at http://www.bit.ly/tahoeemployer.

Although the Tahoe Prosperity Center works regionally around the entire Lake Tahoe Basin, the North Shore already completed a Housing Survey and Needs Assessment.

For information on those efforts being led by the Mountain Housing Council on the North Shore, visit: mountainhousingcouncil.org.

For information about the South Shore Housing Survey, contact Wendy Sullivan at wendy@wswconsult.com.