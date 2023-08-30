South Shore Ukulelians raises money for Maui Strong Fund

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Shore Ukulelians spent the afternoon of Friday, August 25 playing to benefit the Lahaina- Maui fire victims via Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai’i Community Foundation .

A group of more than 20 ukuleles players played dozens of songs familiar through the ages, including a variety of Hawaiian songs, despite the strong winds coming off the lake.

The Ukulelians are a group of people who meet weekly from 5:45 p.m., at the American Legion to play songs on a “friendly” instrument, according to Bob Fannan, co-founder and leader of the music group.

Ukulele players trickeled in throughout the afternoon adding to an impressive turn out. Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Diane and Bob Fannan, locals of South Lake Tahoe since 1978, brought the South Shore Ukulelians to life around 2013.

“During the first group there were about seven people,” Bob Fannan told the Tribune, “our record was 98!’

The Fannans said the group prior to COVID had between 50-70 attendees and has since struggled to maintain robust attendance numbers.

During each meeting, a donation jar is set out. A member of the group, Lisa Hokholt, told the Tribune past donations have been used to make the American Legion building more accessible by installing a chair lift for the staircase.

The South Shore Ukulelians set out photos and keepsakes from their collective travels to the islands. Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Several of the players share in the love of music and the islands, many of them traveling annually to Maui. During the Friday fundraiser, the group raised about $600 for the Maui Strong Fund.

The group met again on Wednesdsay August 30 to raise more money for the Maui Strong Fund.

New members of the South Shore Ukulelians are welcome, with proof of COVID vaccine. Contact Diane Fannan with questions at dfannan@gmail.com .