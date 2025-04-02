South Side Auto Body hosts auto shop students for hands-on visit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Tuesday, March 25, South Side Auto Body opened its doors to high school students from the auto shop program, giving them a first-hand look at the inner workings of a professional collision repair business.

The visit was organized through a collaboration between auto shop teacher Rob Canny and South Side Auto Body owner Ryan Feliciano. Canny reached out to Feliciano in February to ask if he would speak to his students about the business. Rather than giving a classroom presentation, Feliciano suggested the students come to the shop to see it all in action.

On Tuesday, March 25, high school students from the auto shop program visited South Side Auto Body. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Students were guided through the shop floor, where Feliciano explained the repair process from start to finish. They toured the tear-down and repair bays, frame rack, paint mixing room, spray booths and the recently completed alignment center. Feliciano also discussed the tools used and the types of jobs available in the industry.

“The first class was a little rough,” Feliciano said. “But by the time the third group came through, you could really tell which students were into it. That last group was full of gearheads.”

According to Feliciano, several students showed strong interest, with six asking about potential job opportunities. Two female students stood out for asking thoughtful questions throughout the tour — one even expressed interest in becoming a professional painter.

“I told them, come see me in the summer,” Feliciano said. “Show up on time, be ready to learn,

and I’ll give you a shot.”

Feliciano, who got his start in auto body work through a high school program, emphasized the value of hands-on experience and showing initiative. He also encouraged students to ask questions and not be afraid of making mistakes.

“There’s no such thing as a dumb question,” he said. “But messing something up because you were afraid to ask — that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Feliciano said he’s open to organizing similar visits in the future. For next time, he’s considering creating visual aids, showing an estimate example and bringing in some of his custom cars to make the experience more engaging.

“If one kid walks away from this with a clearer idea of what they want to do, it’s worth it,” he said.