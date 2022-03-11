South Tahoe American Legion hosts St. Patrick’s Day dinner, live music

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe invites community members and visitors to join the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion for a fun filled evening that includes live music by Cash Only and a traditional dinner in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Dinner includes corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and rolls for $15 per person at the door. Pre-sale tickets and food “To Go” will be available. Reservations are suggested but not required.

The American Legion Hall is located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

“We encourage everyone to attend the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and meet our local veterans and their families and friends,” said American Legion Auxiliary President Carol Olivas.





For more information and to purchase pre-sale tickets, contact Olivas at 530-544-1306.