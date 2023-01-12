South Tahoe author releases a collection of ‘tales with tails’

Soulmates with Paws: Tales with tails cover.

Provided/Cal Orey

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cal Orey, a South Lake Tahoe resident for the past 24 years, has a passion for writing.

Orey over more than two decades has produced about a dozen books, and hundreds of articles for a variety of national and international magazines and websites, and also used to write a food column for the Tribune, Callie’s Cabin.

Orey’s most recent effort, Soulmates with Paws: A Collection of Tales with Tails, is a non-fiction novel that meshes “sixth sense and homeward bound doggies [with] adventure,” Orey told the Tribune.

The chapters in the book are comprised of previously published articles and are considered one of the “top 95 best hot releases in animal care.”

While Amazon places the book among fourth to sixth grade level reading category, Orey told the Tribune it’s much more sophisticated than that.

Authorhouse, the publisher, describes it as a book, “Written from the perspective of a veteran animal writer, gifted storyteller author Orey shares the best of her nationally published magazine articles. This fascinating gift book dishes out the power of love and loyalty between companion animals and humanity.”

Authorhouse has the book available in hardcover, paperback and as an ebook. Amazon and Barnes and Noble currently carry it while Orey said it is expected to be sold at Walmart, Kobo and other online bookstores soon.