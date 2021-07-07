South Tahoe authorities investigating skimming device found in ATM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities have started an investigation after a skimming device was discovered at an outside automated teller machine of a South Lake Tahoe bank.

South Lake Tahoe Police detectives received a report on Tuesday, July 6, from the branch manager at Bank of America, located at 3344 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, that an ATM technician found a skimming device inside their walkup machine, said a press release.

The device was placed on the ATM within the past two weeks and authorities are encouraging all customers who may have used the machine to check for any fraudulent activity on their bank accounts.

Those who find discrepancies should contact the bank or file a report with the police department.

Skimming devices are small cards placed inside the card reader or covers placed over the card readers, most commonly found on ATM machines and gas pumps. These devices collect the credit/debit card information and can be transmitted to a receiver or recorded on the device to be collected later and used to commit fraud.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should contact the police department at 530-542-6100.