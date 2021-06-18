South Tahoe baseball earns top postseason awards

South Tahoe’s Andrew Lehmann was named Most Valuable Player for his efforts on the mound and at the plate this season. (Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe baseball dominated this season and that success translated to the end of season awards where three players earned top region awards and four were named first team all-league selections.

Vikings junior Andrew Lehmann earned the 3A West Region Most Valuable Player Award, sophomore Joel Gomez was the co-Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore Ian Ross was named Pitcher of the Year.

Joel Gomez was named co-Offensive Player of the year. (Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune)

Lehmann was equally as good with the bat as he was on the mound.

The righty gave up just seven earned runs in his five starts to post a 1.48 earned run average and went 4-0. He struck out 46 in 38 innings and surrendered just 23 hits.

With the bat, he had 28 hits in 60 at-bats (.467 average) and drove in a team-high 30 runs while also crossing the plate to score 29 times. He had nine extra base hits, including six doubles in 22 games.

Gomez was the Vikings second leading hitter with a whopping .524 average (33 for 63) and smashed 12 extra base hits, including six triples. The Vikings leadoff hitter scored 38 runs to lead the team.

Ross appeared in five games on the mound and earned wins in each outing. The righty struck out 27 in 20-plus innings and recorded a 2.75 ERA.

Ian Ross, shown hitting this past year, was named Pitcher of the year. (Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune)

The Vikings placed four players on the first team, including junior Aidan Walker and sophomores Gomez, Nico Wagner and Luke Laub.

Walker hit .345 in over 60 plate appearances and also won four out of five decisions while working from the mound. Walker led the Vikings with two home runs.

Walker led the Vikings pitching staff with seven appearances and compiled a 2.42 ERA.

Wagner, an infielder, was the top hitter for South Tahoe and finished with a .530 average in 66 at-bats. Wagner collected 28 RBIs and 33 runs scored while mashing six doubles and three triples.

Wagner also appeared in four games as a pitcher, did not give up a single hit in four innings of work while walking one and striking out four.

Laub was a doubles machine and led the Vikings with eight of them. He also hit .483 on the season and drove in 23 runs and scored 27 times.

The Vikings had four players earn second team, including their only senior Miles Hamburg along with sophomores Garret Friederici, Caden Matthews and Ross.

Hamburg, an outfielder, hit .324 and scored 26 runs.

Friederici, a catcher, hit .333 and Matthews hit .412 with five doubles and two triples.

Freshman Haden Stephen and sophomore Cameron gurner earned honorable mention.

South Tahoe’s head coach, Starbuck Teevan, was named Coach of the Year. His team went 20-2 on the season and won the regional title during the COVID-shortened season.