South Tahoe baseball is top seed for regional tournament

South Tahoe’s Joel Gomez pulls into third base for a triple earlier this season. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe is the top seed for the Class 3A Western League Baseball Tournament that begins this week.

The Vikings finished the regular season on Tuesday with a 16-1 4-inning victory over North Tahoe and will receive a first round bye on Thursday when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association tournament begins.

Regular season league champ South Tahoe (17-2) at 3 p.m. Friday will play the winner of No. 4 and 5 seed Sparks and Wooster, two teams the Vikings have soundly beaten this year. The Vikings swept three games from Wooster by a combined score of 49-2 and took two from Sparks with a combined score of 19-3.

Sparks will host Wooster on Thursday and the winner will travel to South Tahoe Middle School for Friday’s game.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Truckee (15-7) is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner between No. 3 North Valleys and No. 6 Hug. North Valleys and Hug will play Thursday at Sparks to see who plays the Wolverines on Friday.

The championship game is at 11 a.m. Saturday at STMS.

The Vikings tuned up their bats against North Tahoe. They recorded 16 hits, including three doubles, two triples and a home run, and quickly pulled away from the Lakers.

At the plate for South Tahoe, Joel Gomez had three hits, including his sixth triple of the season, and scored twice, Cameron Gurner singled, doubled and drove in three, Andrew Lehmann doubled and tripled, drove in three and scored three runs, Aidan Walker smacked a solo home run, Chris haven had two hits, Evan Orr doubled and Luke Laub scored twice.

Laub also tossed a complete game allowing three hits, two walks while striking out nine.

The Vikings also beat North Valleys on Monday 14-3 after suffering their second loss of the season to the Panthers, 3-1, on Saturday.

In the victory, Caden Matthews went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in to power the offense. Wagner also had three hits, including a double and three runs scored and Walker and Lehmann each had two hits and two RBIs.

Ian Ross got the victory by hurling four innings allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while fanning four.

In the loss the Vikings managed seven singles, including two by Wagner and Miles Hamburg.

Walker pitched a complete game allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out nine.