South Tahoe baseball rallies for fifth straight win

FERNLEY, Nev. — The South Tahoe baseball team continued its hot streak Tuesday, claiming 5-4 win against Fernley to give the club a fifth straight victory.

The Vikings battled back from a four-run deficit at Fernley, and were able to silence the Vaqueros’ bats during the final three innings to improve to 10-4 on the season.

Senior Christopher Haven led South Tahoe with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Senior JR Elizalde also finished the game with two hits, and led the team with three stolen bases. Junior Haden Stephen produced the team’s only extra-base hit of the game with a double.

From the mound, senior pitcher Ian Ross struck out six batters during three innings of work while allowing three hits and four earned runs.

South Tahoe (10-4) faced off against Truckee (6-6) on Thursday. The teams will conclude their three-game series on Friday.

Lady Vikings come up short against Fernley

The South Tahoe softball team suffered a second straight loss on Tuesday, falling 26-3 at Fernley.

The Vikings fell in a hole early on as the Vaqueros piled up 15 runs in the first inning. The game ended after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.

South Tahoe (4-6) will look to bounce back against rivals Truckee (0-12). The team’s opened their three-game series on Thursday, and will play a doubleheader on Friday.