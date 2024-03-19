South Tahoe based app founder accepts plea deal in child lewdness case

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. – Former Stubhub CTO and South Tahoe based app founder has entered a plea deal in a criminal case where he is accused of molesting his stepdaughter. The case began over four years ago in San Mateo, Calif., the location where the alleged abuse first occurred.

On Jan. 26, 46-year-old Shawn Corey Kernes accepted a negotiated plea dismissing the felony charge of lewd acts on a minor, and pleaded no contest to two other felony counts as a part of the deal. One of those counts is dissuading a witness from testifying and the other, false imprisonment by violence. He originally pled not guilty to the lewdness charge in 2019.

Prosecutors initially added multiple enhancements to the lewdness felony, including substantial sexual conduct. Those were stricken at the Jan. 26 hearing, as they were tied to the dismissed felony.

A San Mateo judge sentenced him to eight months in county jail with two years of probation.

According to a court document filed on May 31, 2023, the stepdaughter’s first memory of the abuse was in 2008 when the family lived in San Mateo. She was approximately 11 years old at the time.

The District Attorney’s document claims the abuse continued throughout the years and in all locations the family moved to. Since San Mateo, the family has moved to Canada, Florida and South Lake Tahoe, according to the document.

“CV told her mother, but the molestation continued,” the document says, CV referring to confidential victim.

The document reports the last incident occurring in 2014, when the victim was 17 years old. It says she was able to get away from Kernes that time and locked herself in the bathroom, calling her mother on the phone.

“She was crying so hard,” the document says, “her mother couldn’t understand her.”

It continues to say CV eventually moved out of the family house. In 2019, she disclosed the abuse to her roommates, who supported her reporting the incidents to police.

Kernes was thereafter arrested and charged in 2019. According to the District Attorney’s office, Kernes had a San Mateo address at the time of the arrest, but it’s unclear whether he is residing there currently, in South Lake Tahoe or somewhere else. In an article in 2017, Kernes said he splits his time between the Bay Area and South Lake Tahoe.

The same court document filed by the District Attorney claims he admitted he was guilty to family friends, remembering certain acts, “but could not remember all the events because he was on Ambien.”

The hearing resulting in the negotiated plea occurred two days after the court released subpoenaed UCSF Sleep Disorder Clinic records to the defense, according to the court docket. The Tribune reached out to Kernes’ attorney regarding whether these records influenced Kernes’ acceptance of the plea, but has not received a response.

Since the arrest and arraignment in 2019, defendant posted the $100,000 bail. The case was dragged out over four years with multiple continuances. Some due to COVID, some due to Defense Attorney Eric Hove’s conflicting court dates, and some due to what the District Attorney’s office describes as unusual.

“The last few times the defense asked for a continuance, they did so in-camera,” Assistant District Attorney Shin-Mee Chang says, and explains in order for Hove to openly state the reason for a continuance, he’d have to break attorney client privilege, so he could only tell the judge in private.

“So we don’t know why the continuances were granted,” Chang says. “We obviously can’t oppose it because we don’t know what the basis is.”

Although they don’t know the reason for those continuances, Chang says for the defense, “It’s to their advantage to age out cases in general because you lose witnesses, memories fade, people lose interest.”

For the victims, “What I want to emphasize, what I think everybody would say, is that sexual assault crimes are particularly pernicious because the effects are felt for a very long time by the victim,” Chang says, “long after the case is concluded for the defendant.”

According to the District Attorney’s office, abuse that occurred in the multiple California counties can be prosecuted in one county, but California law does not allow prosecution of crimes that occurred out of state. It’s unclear whether the abuse is being prosecuted in Florida or Canada.

The Tribune reported on Kernes in 2017 as he readied his newly developed app for launch out of South Lake Tahoe. The app called Larkr , offers on-demand mental health care.

Kernes starts his jail sentence April 6 at the San Mateo County jail.