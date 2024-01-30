South Tahoe Basketball still in it

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Even after a loss to North Valleys about a week ago, the South Tahoe girls basketball team has a hold on second place in the 3A Northern West Division. The lady Vikings rebounded from that loss by winning their last two games over Truckee and Hug High.

In the Truckee game, the team jumped out to a quick 20-9 first quarter lead and finished with a 60-40 win.

Junior Campbell Matthews had a game high of 17 points with her eight rebounds. She had strong support from senior guard Ava Wolfe’s 10 points and 6 points each from junior Carly Cox and senior Addie Menke.

Against the Hug Hawks it was Matthews again who led with 16 points followed by Wolfe with 13. Junior Milan Riva chipped in eight points and was named the defensive player of the game. South Tahoe finished with a 54-13 win.

The Lady Vikings return to action on Wednesday against league leader North Valleys. They lost a home game against the school on Jan. 20. The score was 61-49. Coach Mike Neiger feels his team will come back strong from that loss and play one of their best games of the year. With four games left they hope to secure a home playoff game for the first time since 2014.

The South Tahoe boys faced league leading Hug High School in a showdown at home on Friday, Jan. 26. The Vikings entered with a three game league winning streak while Hug stood at 5-0 and was on top of the 3A Northern West standings tied with Wooster.

Juniors Kai McClain, Ronan Fisher, Ryder Tanacci and senior Jay Biutterfuss controlled the paint on defense. Seniors Andre Smith and Phil Adina traded threes with Hug’s guard combo. Smith finished with 10 points in the first quarter and the Vikings trailed 20-17 at that point.

The Hawks scored another 16 points in the second quarter. The Vikings continued to dominate the paint in the second half and Fisher came up with 12 second half points and a willingness to attack, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks hit 38 second half points with four players in double figures.

For South Tahoe, Smith finished with 20, Fisher with 18 and Adina with 10. It was a physical game all night long with players on both teams giving and taking a lot of contact. The Vikings stand at 3-3 in league and still have a mathematical shot at a home game in the first round of playoffs if they can win out and Wooster loses two to Hug.

Next up for South Tahoe is Incline on Tuesday, North Valleys on Wednesday and a game with Wooster on Friday.

JV and freshman boys undefeated in league

The South Tahoe JV boys and the freshmen boys remain undefeated in the league and on top of the West League standings. The JV is 11-4 overall (6-0 in League) and the Freshmen are 9-5 overall (5-0 in League).

For the JV team, its their three guard combo that share the top scoring role. Sophomores Caleb Holcomb, Esha Davis and Parker Bryant are the top scorers on the team as they all average double figures. Holcomb is also the leader in steals while Bryant leads in assists. Davis is second in both categories.

In the most recent games against Truckee on Wednesday and Hug on Friday, the Jr. Vikings won 68-40 and 61-43, respectively. In the Truckee win, every available player scored as the usual starting five had some bench time to watch teammates get valuable minutes.

In the Hug win, Holcomb finished with 20 points and was backed by freshmen Tyg Garcia’s 11 points. Coach Phil Bryant said, “The team is very unselfish and they share the ball very well. In addition to our outstanding guard play, we have tough inside players with sophomores Logan Kelso, Marcus Haven and Nash Bigley providing the physical play under the basket.”

Next up for the JV is Incline on Tuesday then North Valleys on Wednesday.

Coach Matt Bryant has established a strong rotation for the freshman boys team. The scoring leader for most of the season has been Aiden Smith, but several others have shared in the scoring load.

Against Hug it was Tyler George with 11, Shamus Nealis and Devon Montak with 10. In Wednesday’s win it was Garcia with 19, Nealis with 10, Benevidez and Dylan Castellanos with eight each.

Coach Matt Bryant added that, “We have been getting big moments from so many guys, Tyler George on the boards, Ben Jaeger, Garcia and Smith on the point and anyone I get in the game makes a contribution. I love coaching these guys.”