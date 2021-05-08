South Tahoe boat ramp will not open due to low water level

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One Lake Tahoe boat ramp is not opening this season due to low water levels caused by a dry winter.

The city of South Lake Tahoe run boat ramp at El Dorado Beach will not open to motorized vessels for the 2021 boating season, city officials announced Friday.

Non-motorized boats can access the lake from the boat ramp provided they are “Cleaned, Drained and Dry.”

Water level in the lake fluctuates from year-to-year depending on winter snowfall and snowpack and this year the basin received about half of normal making the water is too low to safely launch a motorized boat.

To find another location, visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com/ .