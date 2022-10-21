South Tahoe boys claim regional tennis championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys’ tennis team captured its third straight regional championship, topping Truckee 11-7 in the finals to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Vikings opened tournament play on Wednesday as the top seed and went on to defeat North Valleys 14-4 to reach the finals of the Class 3A Northern League tournament.

Truckee came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated Hug 12-6 to reach the finals.

Players will now prepare for next week’s singles and doubles regional tournaments.

South Tahoe sophomore Seth Johnson comes in as the No. 3 seed and highest ranked player from the area. Truckee freshman Kiefer Willcox is the No. 4 ranked singles player going into the tournament. South Tahoe’s Brennan Monroe will be the fifth seed and North Tahoe freshman Jack Brokaw will be the eighth seed in the 16-player tournament.

In doubles, South Tahoe seniors Garrett Freiderici and Chris Haven enter the tournament as the top seeded team. Freshman teammates Sebastian Guerrero and Ralston Pierce are the second seeded team. Truckee junior Gavin Spear and senior Justin Pullen are the third ranked team. North Tahoe sophomore Tyler Whisler and junior Jacob Beye are four seeds. South Tahoe senior Landon Paschal and junior Phillip Roberts are the fifth seeded team, followed by Truckee seniors Dax Chalstrom and Trevor Legare in the seventh seed.

Truckee girls win fifth straight regional title

The Truckee girls’ tennis team won a fifth consecutive regional title on Friday, topping Wooster 15-3.

The Wolverines came into the tournament with a perfect league record and defeated Hug 12-6 to reach the finals.

Truckee senior Mia Jones will lead the team into next week’s singles tournament as the second seed. South Tahoe will be lead by fourth-ranked senior Stella Devine. Truckee junior Ryan Phelan is in the sixth seed, followed by South Tahoe senior Kyla Schrauben in the seventh seed, and Truckee senior Amber Hansford in the eighth seed.

The Wolverines have the top-ranked doubles team and are led by sophomore Naomi Park and senior Sophie Wasson. Truckee will also have senior Bryce Manning and junior Paige Willcox as the third ranked team, and senior Lily Hanson and freshman Taylor Seline as the six seeds.

Seniors Erin Yamaoka and Danielle Ralston lead South Tahoe and are the seventh seed.

The opening round of the regional tennis tournament begins Friday at the Reno Tennis Center.