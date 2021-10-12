South Tahoe business hosting Oktoberfest fundraiser for wildfire relief

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s only indoor mini-golf bar, Flatstick Pub, is hosting an Oktoberfest fundraiser to support and uplift those affected by recent California wildfires. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the California Wildfire Relief.

During the month of October, Flatstick Pub is donating $5 for every Oktoberfest stein deal purchased to the California Wildfire Relief Fund. The $25 deal includes a commemorative beer stein, local Oktoberfest beer and a pub pretzel.

At 2p.m.Friday, Oct. 15, Flatstick will host the local German Band, The Alpenmeisters, on their heated patio. The audience can enjoy sing-a-longs to traditional Oktoberfest songs and more. The show is free for all to enjoy. Flatstick is asking for a donation of $5, which goes directly to California Wildfire Relief.

Many other businesses and charities have joined the cause to participate in Oktoberfest festivities at Flatstick Pub. Make-A-Wish (Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada), Bentley Heritage Estate Distillery and Fortrock Brewing have donated their time to host various contests and games including a stein holding competition, biergarten bingo and a chicken dance.

Flatstick Pub is located on 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

For more information, visit tipsyputt.com .