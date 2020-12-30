South Tahoe casinos have strong November

While major markets continue to struggle, particularly in the south, Carson City casinos reported their fourth consecutive monthly increase in gaming win in November.

The Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County, won $8.94 million, a 1.8%, a $161,000 increase over November of last year. The story was almost completely sports betting. The sports pools that won just $4,000 a year ago raked in $274,000 this November, a 7,345% increase. The driver was the percentage of bets casinos held — 22.7% this year compared to 2% a year ago.

Statewide win totaled $771.2 million. That is 17.75% less than the $937.5 million Nevada casinos won a year ago and according to Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton, 87% of the decrease is from the Las Vegas Strip.

The Strip was down 32.5% in November and is down a whopping 40.8% since casinos reopened in June.

Washoe County also suffered a decrease in November but only by 3.2% to $66.7 million. Lawton said Washoe like some other areas benefits significantly from being primarily a drive-in market that doesn’t rely as much on air traffic for customers.

As a result, Washoe is up in consecutive months and down just 3.6% since June.

Lake Tahoe casinos on the South Shore at Stateline, which also rely on drive-in customers, had a banner month, reporting $17.1 million in win, a 23.75% increase from a year ago. That is South Shore’s third consecutive monthly increase. Since casinos reopened for business in June, South Shore is down just 5.6%.

North Shore casinos reported $1.83 million in total win. That is a 3.97% increase. Crystal Bay casinos are down 12.5% since reopening in June.

One drive-in market continuing to struggle is Elko, which relies heavily on customers from neighboring Utah. While Elko was down just 1.3% in November, Wendover, along the Utah border, was off 17.25%. Total win in Elko County was $23.69 million, down 12.4%.

Churchill County reported $1.86 million in total gaming win. At just 0.27% up from a year ago, that is essentially flat.

Percentage fee collections — the state’s primary gaming tax — totaled $49.8 million for the month. That is about $9.5 million less than a year ago. Year to date, collections are down 9.9%.