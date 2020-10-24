South Tahoe chamber ranks city council candidates (Opinion)

The South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce Board recently asked the city council candidates 10 questions that we felt were of most importance to our members.

The questions focused mainly on topics relating to things that will or may affect the local small businesses, as well as other things that affect the community in general.

Our board made the decision early on to not endorse a specific candidate this election, but instead we ranked each candidate based on how much they align with the Chamber’s goals based on their answers to our questions. Below are our rankings, from “most aligned” to “least aligned.”

Below are the questions we asked the candidates.

City budget and expenses

• How are you preparing to balance the City of South Lake Tahoe budget from the losses in local tax income because of the state mandated COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses?

• Are you for or against the proposed city 1% sales tax hike and why?

Loop Road

• Given the results of the most recent economic study are you in favor or opposed to the building of the Loop Road?

• 66% of the voters voted to indicate they wanted a say on the Loop Road. Will you honor their request by committing to an advisory vote on the issue?

TRPA

• Are you in favor of TRPA’s “One Tahoe” basin user fee?

• Are you in favor or against TRPA’s Main Street traffic and paid parking program?

Laws and regulations

• Are you in favor or against the split tax roll Proposition 15?

• Are you in favor of reallocating funds away from the police department and into mental health and other social services?

General

• What are your top five priorities if you are elected?

• What is the number one problem currently facing our city?

We placed the candidates in order of most aligned to the least aligned and they are: Bruce Grego, Leonard Carter, Dan Browne, Keith Roberts, Douglas Williams, John Fredrich, Cristi Creegan and Stacy Ballard. Scott Robbins responded late and didn’t make the list.

To see each candidate’s full answers, email to amanda@southtahoechamber.com.