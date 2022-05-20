South Tahoe Chamber to host supervisor candidate forum
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce and the South Tahoe Association of Realtors are hosting an in-person forum for for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor candidates.
The event will begin with a meet and greet with the candidates from 6:30- 7 p.m. The forum will take place from 7- 9 p.m.
Parking is limited, please carpool if possible. Some light snacks and drinks will be provided.
The forum will be located South Tahoe Association of Realtors meeting room, 2307 James Avenue on Tuesday, May 24.
For more information, call 530-542-5060 or email president@southtahoechamber.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Firefighters extinguish apparent electrical fire at Timber Cove Pier
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished an apparent electrical fire Thursday at Timber Cove Pier in South Lake Tahoe.