South Tahoe Chamber to host supervisor candidate forum

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce and the South Tahoe Association of Realtors are hosting an in-person forum for for El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor candidates.

The event will begin with a meet and greet with the candidates from 6:30- 7 p.m. The forum will take place from 7- 9 p.m.

Parking is limited, please carpool if possible. Some light snacks and drinks will be provided.

The forum will be located South Tahoe Association of Realtors meeting room, 2307 James Avenue on Tuesday, May 24.

For more information, call 530-542-5060 or email president@southtahoechamber.com