South Tahoe city council postpones meeting due to technical issues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council postponed their Tuesday meeting after experiencing technical difficulties.

“Because of technical difficulties broadcasting the meeting, the city council adjourned the May 4 regular meeting after Item 1 and all remaining items on the agenda will be rescheduled for a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18,” a statement from the city read.

The council held a closed session meeting on Tuesday morning but the regular meeting had audio issues.

Staff attempted to fix the problem for more than an hour before deciding to continue the meeting.