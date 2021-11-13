South Tahoe City Council to discuss 3 housing projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With housing as one of the city of South Lake Tahoe’s top priorities, the City Council will be discussing three different housing projects during its Tuesday evening meeting.

A public hearing will be held regarding the transfer of city property to St. Joseph Community Land Trust to be used for affordable housing. The council approved an agreement for the property at 3141 Riverside Avenue during its Feb. 11, 2020, meeting.

As part of the option agreement, St. Joseph was required to develop conceptual plans regarding the type of units to be developed and preliminary income limits to be served, submit building and site improvement permit applications, present reasonable evidence of secured sufficient construction financing and achieve city approval as to form of the 99-year ground lease or other documentation required or proposed to be used in the sale of the homes to future buyers.

St. Joseph met all of those requirements within the time limit so the public hearing will be for the city to decide whether to move forward with the property transfer.

If approved, the project will consist of the development of three single family homes with two or three bedrooms between about 1,372 and 1,500 square feet. They will be sold to moderate-income buyers, earning no more than 120% area median income.





Council will also be discussing the disposition of the South Tahoe Redevelopment Agency owned properties at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The properties were purchased in 1998 but the Dissolution Acts of 2011 requires the agency to dispose of the property. The city would like to see those properties be sold to a developer to be used for affordable housing but the council will be discussing other possible uses for the properties.

The third housing item to be discussed is in regards to a possible 79-unit affordable housing project named Alpine Village on Ski Run Blvd. The city had previously entered into an agreement for a housing project at the location which fell apart.

According to the staff report, “City staff was contacted approximately four weeks ago by Alpine Corporation, who self-identified as a prospective buyer currently in escrow to buy the property.”

They’ve asked for up to $5 million from the city for the project.

During the meeting, council will discuss a $7,500 allocation to the Clean Up the Lake adopt-a-mile program. CUTL is a non-profit organization completing scuba dive clean-ups on each mile around Lake Tahoe.

The city is required to reduce trash impacts in rivers and lakes where city storm drains discharge.

“While much of the trash recovered in the Clean up the Lake program is due to public enjoyment of Lake Tahoe by boaters and beachgoers and not necessarily storm drain runoff, participation in this program will serve to demonstrate the city’s commitment to reducing trash in Lake Tahoe along the shoreline of the city,” the staff report stated.

On the consent agenda, council will vote on whether to allocate $41,018 for the purchase of a new fire engine. They will also be giving final approval to changes to the Tourist Core Area Plan to allow industrial services, wholesale distribution, and small-scale manufacturing.

Finally, the council will be approving the meeting schedule for 2022.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

It can be attended in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe or remotely on the city’s website or via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87597483321 .