South Tahoe City Councilmember Tamara Wallace endorses Tenessa Audette for State Assembly District 1

REDDING, CA – Tenessa Audette, candidate for State Assembly District 1, is honored to announce the endorsement of Tamara Wallace, South Tahoe City Councilmember and President of the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

“I believe in Tenessa’s ability to deliver real results for our district,” said Tamara Wallace. “Her dedication to empowering people, limiting government, and protecting God-given rights resonates with my constituents, small business owners and with many others in our community. I am proud to endorse her candidacy for State Assembly.”

Tamara Wallace is a respected leader in our community, known for her dedication to business, tourism, and advocating for the people of California. Her endorsement underscores Tenessa Audette’s commitment to fostering economic growth, supporting local businesses, and representing the interests of all Californians.

Tenessa Audette, a Solutionary with a wealth of experience in local and state government, is running for State Assembly to bring leadership, conservative values, and accountability to Sacramento. As Mayor of the City of Redding and a dedicated public servant, Tenessa has a proven track record of advocating for her constituents and fighting for their rights. Tenessa is happily married to Jeff Audette, and together they raise three exceptional teenagers, Grace (Kat), Annabelle, and Jaxon.

“Tamara Wallace’s endorsement means a great deal to me,” said Tenessa Audette. “Her passion for our community and her advocacy for business and tourism align perfectly with my vision for the future of District 1. I am grateful for her support and look forward to working together to create positive change.”

With Tamara Wallace’s endorsement, Tenessa Audette’s campaign continues to gain momentum as she works tirelessly to earn the trust and support of voters throughout District 1. Her endorsement adds to a growing list of influential leaders and organizations supporting her campaign for Assembly, including former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert, Modoc County Supervisor Geri Byrne, Modoc County Supervisor Ned Coe, Modoc County Supervisor Kathie M Rhoads, Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss, El Dorado County Supervisor George Turnboo, Sierra County Supervisor Sharon Dryden, Siskiyou County Supervisor Ray Haupt, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett, retired Shasta County Sheriff Jim Pope, Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, Modoc County Sheriff William “Tex” Dowdy, Redding Vice Mayor Julie Winter, Redding Mayor Pro Tem Jack Munns, Los Rios Community College District Trustee John Knight, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, California Women’s Leadership Association Political Action Committee, California Rifle and Pistol Association, Reform California, the El Dorado County Republican Party, the Nevada County Republican Party, the Placer County Republican Party and Siskiyou County Republican Party.

For more information about Tenessa Audette’s campaign and to get involved, visit VoteTenessa.com