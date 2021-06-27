South Tahoe city manager to host ‘Community Conversations’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin will host a virtual community conversation to share information on proposed projects that would leverage the American Rescue Plan Act grant funding of $5.3 million.

The city is inviting the public to join the quarterly meeting to learn more about the proposed projects and the city’s participatory budget process.

The conversation will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 on Zoom .

Those interested can log in to Zoom on their computer using the provided link or dial in by phone at +1 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 997 2487 8517, Passcode: 256553.

For more information, contact Sheree Juarez at 530-721-1271 or sjuarez@cityofslt.us .