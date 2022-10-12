South Tahoe community invited to weigh in on mental health act, spending plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division, is seeking input on the fiscal year 2023-26 Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan.

Community members can provide input by attending an upcoming community meeting or submitting an online survey or an email. Currently scheduled community meetings will be held via zoom and can be accessed online through one of the links below or by calling 669-900-6833 and entering the Webinar ID and passcode. Community meetings to receive input for the MHSA annual update are as follows:

9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21

https://tinyurl.com/MHSA-CPPP-102122

Webinar ID: 826 5522 0916

Passcode: 546195



https://tinyurl.com/MHSA-CPPP-110822

Webinar ID: 825 9461 2602

Passcode: 901633



https://tinyurl.com/MHSA-CPPP-121222

Webinar ID: 834 1780 4600

Passcode: 769934

California voters passed MHSA (Proposition 63) in November 2004; the law was enacted on Jan. 1, 2005. MHSA places a 1% tax on personal incomes over $1,000,000. Counties receive funds through the state, intending to transform the public mental health system into one that is consumer-friendly, recovery-oriented, accessible and culturally competent.

For copies of the current and prior year MHSA Plans, visit: https://www.edcgov.us/government/mentalhealth/mhsa/pages/mhsa_plans.aspx .

To provide input via an online survey, go to https://forms.office.com/g/615R8cH6Ku.

Additional input can be submitted via email to MHSA@edcgov.us or via U.S. Mail to 768 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 201, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

For more information, contact Meredith Zanardi at 530-621-6340.