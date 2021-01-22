South Tahoe couple performs in radio drama

Anita and Mike Kelley recording in their “home studio.” Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One South Lake Tahoe actress has spent her quarantine performing in a radio mystery drama out of Carson City.

Anita Kelley is just one of the many performers in South Lake Tahoe who haven’t been able to perform since the pandemic struck. So, local radio producer Scott Young decided to start a show on KNVC out of Carson City.

The show, “Secrets of Harridge House,” is a 13-episode radio drama series.

“It’s about three strangers who are summoned to the town of Harridge, deep in the heart of Nevada, where they start discovering disturbing secrets about themselves and those around them,” Kelley said.

Kelley plays Roxie Lawrence, the charming and sassy cook of Harridge House.

The first season is wrapping up and the second season will begin recording shortly. Kelley’s husband Mike Kelley will be joining the cast for the second season.

“Mike and I met through the theater, starting at LTCC, but we’ve been active both onstage and backstage (lighting, sound, costuming, etc) at Valhalla Tahoe and with various theater companies in Carson Valley,” Anita Kelley said. “We also traveled to Canada together to perform at their Fringe Festival in Victoria, BC. This is our first foray as voice actors, however.”

Anita Kelley has fully embraced her role. Each week, she makes a recipe that relates to the script for that episode in some way. She’s launched a website called “Roxie’s Recipes (for the lazy cook)” in which she posts the recipes she’s tried out, after testing them on Mike first.

Mike Kelley will be joining the second season as Franklin Stombriar, but they don’t know much about his character yet.

“My character is supposed to be rather self absorbed,” Mike Kelley said.

“It was rather nice of them to write a second season just for me,” he added, getting into character.

Anita Kelley was heard saying, “oh brother,” in the background as a response to his statement.

The cast is spread throughout the country, so the Kelley’s have set up a makeshift recording studio in their home.

The fun thing for the Kelley’s is that they have been kept in the dark throughout the recordings. They are just sent the pages they have lines on so they don’t know what is going on.

“In fact, we only receive our scripts days before we record, so we’re just as excited to see how the story unfolds,” Anita Kelley said, adding that she doesn’t even know what happens in the season finale.

Earlier episodes of season one are available anywhere you find podcasts. To learn more and find Roxie’s Recipes, visit secretsofharridgehouse.com.