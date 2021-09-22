South Tahoe event will honor firefighters, raise money for those impacted by Caldor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe, in partnership with Lake Tahoe Community College and Tahoe Brewfest, is hosting “A Community Event: Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes” event on Saturday, Sept. 25. The event will take place in coordination with the Tahoe Brewfest and will serve as a fundraiser for those impacted by the devastation of the Caldor Fire.

“The city of South Lake Tahoe knows how very fortunate we are to have been spared from the ravages of the Caldor Fire, while others lost so much,” said a press release. “As we come together to recognize and thank the heroes who have fought so hard to save the communities in El Dorado County, we also recognize the long road ahead in recovery efforts and want to provide the opportunity to raise funds for those recovery efforts.”

El Dorado Community Foundation will be at the community gathering on Sept. 25 to accept donations that will go toward the Caldor Fire Relief Fund, which will provide, through an application process, recovery assistance to permanent county residents who have suffered 25% or more structural damage to their primary residence.

Beer cans will also be sold from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m. by Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Cold Water Brewery with proceeds going to the foundation.

The event begins at noon with a welcome from elected officials, first responder stories and a community photo opportunity and lasts through 4 p.m. at LTCC located at 1 College Drive.

Kid friendly activities, including bounce houses, Smokey the Bear, Captain Cal, and fire trucks will be provided on the grass fields thanks to LTCC.

Tickets for the Tahoe Brewfest can be purchased at http://www.tahoebrewfest.com . The public will be provided an opportunity to thank those who were involved in protecting the community from the fire.

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe