South Tahoe Fire adds 4 members to crew

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Four of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s recently hired firefighters finished their one month in house academy on Feb. 26, and were welcomed to the agency after receiving the firefighter oath from Chief Clive Savacool.

Jonathan Szendrey, Leo Gebhardt, David Mudrik, Chris Grasso and Chief Clive Savacool (left to right).

Provided

“We are very proud to have these four fine firefighters as additions to our family,” said Savacool. “We take extreme pride in our profession, high standards and motivated workforce, and we know our new firefighters will serve the city of South Lake Tahoe with compassion, professionalism, and honor.”

The following are each of the agency’s new hires:

Chris Grasso

Chris Grasso was born and raised in Stateline and graduated from George Whittell High School in 2003. He has a passion for the outdoors including skiing, biking, camping, backpacking and traveling.

Chris Grasso.

Provided

Grasso graduated from Humboldt State University with a bachelor’s degree in geography and also received his EMT-B certification. In 2009, he joined Heavenly Ski Patrol. In 2018, Grasso graduated from paramedic school at Sacramento State and has since been a paramedic with the CalTahoe JPA.

“I’m grateful to be a professional member of South Lake Tahoe serving our community and proud to be a new member of the SLTFR family,” he said. “I can’t think of a better way to give back to the place that I am so fortunate to have grown up in and called home.”

Jonathan Szendrey

Jonathan Szendrey grew up in Southern California, moved to South Lake Tahoe in 2001 where he also graduated from George Whittell High School before attending University of Nevada, Reno.

Jonathan Szendrey.

Provided

Szendrey graduated from UNR with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. After graduating, he worked as a realtor and investment adviser in South Lake Tahoe. Szendrey decided to make a drastic career change and attended the paramedic program at Truckee Meadows Community College.

After graduating, he worked as a reserve paramedic and was later hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic at North Lyon County Fire.

“I enjoy being outdoors, skiing, snowmobiling, and playing golf. I am extremely excited to be working for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue,” he said.

Leo Gebhardt

Leo Gebhardt is a graduate of the Lake Tahoe Community College’s Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy.

Leo Gebhardt.

Provided

Gebhardt previously worked as a paramedic for Cal Tahoe JPA.

“I am proud to continue serving my community as a member of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue,” he said.

David Mudrik

David Mudrik is originally from Sacramento where he started his career as a paramedic with goals to get hired full time with a fire agency.

David Mudrik.

Provided

When Mudrik isn’t working, he enjoys working on automobiles, camping, mountain biking and anything that involves projects or outdoor activities.

“I am honored to be part of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and serve this community,” he said.