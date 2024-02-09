South Tahoe food waste program open Tuesday – Saturday

Employees are available at the buy-back station to support food waste drop off.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – The South Tahoe Refuse program has been underway for just under a week at the new buyback station. STR’s residential customers can now drop off food waste scraps for free Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Recycle Buy Back Center located at 2192 Ruth Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.

The food waste program has been available since 2022 but only two days a week, according to Catherine Howells, Environmental Compliance Manager, STR.

In an effort to divert as much organic material as possible from the landfills, STR is partnering with local agencies City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, and Douglas County. Expanding options for the food waste drop-off program and making it more convenient is a big priority for the City of South Lake Tahoe, so they’ve worked most closely with them.

Zephyr Cove Elementary School Parents Club started a program “composting for a brighter future.” Between March 31 and June 9, 2022 the group collected food waste for a total of 19 days with 62% of the participants dropping off food waste at least five times or more which resulted in food waste being diverted from the landfill to a proper composting facility.

Ultimately, the amount of food collected within three weeks resulted in an approximate reduction of 290 pounds of methane gas production which has been proven to have a positive benefit for the environment and the community.

The buy-back station has moved down the street to 2192 Ruth Avenue Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“The City and STR partnered to bring two California Climate Action Corps members on board to work on the food waste program, Katie Sloan and Lily Summerville. Katie and Lily have been instrumental in expanding the drop-off program,” said Howells.

She added that the partnerships have helped to bring food waste recycling back to Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

Restaurants and other businesses are invited to participate in food waste recycling, as well.

Each customer’s household can use their own container or take advantage of one free food waste bucket per household.

For those interested stop by, or call the STR office or go online to https://southtahoerefuse.com/