South Tahoe football coach Franklin steps down

South Tahoe’s football coach and athletic director Louis Franklin, shown coaching this past season, is stepping down after six years. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High football head coach and athletic director Louis Franklin is stepping down after six years at the school.

Franklin posted his announcement Sunday on social media and said that the moment is bittersweet, that he loves this community, but is looking forward to spending more time with his kids and his new position at Clovis West in Fresno, Calif.

“I’m hanging up my athletic director shoes and planning to spend more time with my kids, watching them grow up and watching their sporting events,” Franklin told the Tribune. “My family and I are excited to enter into a new chapter of our lives, but it is bittersweet. Goodbyes are never easy and this very special community certainly makes this goodbye a difficult one.”

Franklin likes what Clovis has to offer, including a wider range of opportunities for his children, more programs and more competitiveness.

“That stood out at Clovis West,” he said.

Franklin will be teaching a special day class and he’ll also help coach the varsity offense for a first-year head coach.

He also said the housing market in Tahoe has priced out their family and building or buying has become too expensive.

Franklin said the search for a new coach begins immediately and he hopes to help hire somebody before he leaves in late June. He said the job will be advertised and they’ll hire the best possible candidate.

In Franklin’s six years, the Vikings went 28-29, including a playoff victory over rival Truckee in 2016.

In the six years before he arrived, the Vikings went 14-45.

“The success, triumphs and challenges of these past six years will always remain dear to me,” Franklin said. “Every single student that I have the opportunity to coach and teach holds special places in my heart. I can’t adequately express the sincere gratitude I have for the athletes and coaches that have given me the privilege and honor of working side-by-side.”