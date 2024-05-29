South Tahoe football player signs to inaugural Simpson University team

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Allen Aparicio spent one of his last moments in the South Tahoe High School weight room laughing with friends and athletic staff as he signed his letter of intent to play defensive back for the Simpson University Red Hawks.

Born and raised in South Tahoe, Aparicio will miss his coaches, his class peers, and the home crowd, but feels special, getting to be a part of the Red Hawk’s inaugural football team in Redding, Calif.

In April, Simpson University announced the football team will play 10 games in its first season of competition, including against the #10 team, the College of Idaho.

Although he’s parting ways with South Tahoe High School, there are certain things he’s taking with him. “The coaches telling me to be disciplined,” he says, along with punctuality and respect are things South Tahoe High has instilled in him.

Aparicio says it was junior year when he began to realize college football could be in his future. “My coaches telling me, ‘you’re doing really good,’ and ‘keep going,'” the senior says, “that’s when I realized and that’s when I pushed.” He also started getting traction and interest on X, formerly known as Twitter, after posting game highlights and stats, “and that’s when I knew I could really take it far,” he says.

He gives special thanks to his coaches, South Tahoe High School, Joel Gomez and his teammates.