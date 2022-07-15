South Tahoe freshman Lucas has strong finish in 1st triathlon

Dylan Lucas competed this past weekend in his first triathlon at Pyramid Lake.

Provided/Chris Lucas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School freshman Dylan Lucas finished second in the prep division and 26th overall Saturday, July 9, at the Pyramid Lake Triathlon.

The Pyramid Lake triathlon is the official high school state championship for Nevada.

Lucas is a swimmer, nordic skier, and tennis player for the Vikings and was competing in his first triathlon.

Dylan Lucas (right) with state champ Gerik Wassmuth of Fallon.

Provided/Chris Lucas

“Dylan is hooked on triathlon now and is looking to compete in a couple of more races in August,” said Vikings swim and boy’s tennis coach Will Davenport, who also finished 38th overall in a field of 70. “Dylan should improve his transitions with experience, and he is looking to become stronger on the bike section to move up the leaderboard. Dylan is strong in all three disciplines of the race and his competitive drive should make him a contender for the overall state championship in the next three years.”

Other local finishers include Tahoe City’s Nathan Whisler, 20, who finished in 18th place and third in his division, and Sydney Whisler who finished 29th overall and was first in her division