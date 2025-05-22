South Tahoe gallery art party spotlights Tahoe artists, raises funds for Keep Tahoe Blue

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Marcus Ashley Art Gallery is hosting an event showcasing local art, photography, music, and raising funds for Keep Tahoe Blue with its second annual Collector Appreciation Party and Local Art Show on Saturday, May 31.

“With the lake being such a big draw for everybody out here,” gallery marketing manager, Nolan Brown says, who grew up in the area, “it’s always good to support the people who are trying to keep the lake as beautiful as possible and keeping the nature that we all love so much doing well.”

Last year, the gallery hosted its first Collector Appreciation Party and Local Art Show in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The gallery is carrying on the party with this second annual event, aimed at kicking off the summer with gratitude for its art collectors and community, all while supporting a Tahoe organization.

“Our staff and volunteers at Keep Tahoe Blue are so grateful to have this support from Marcus Ashley Gallery,” says Julie Lytle, Keep Tahoe Blue’s volunteer and intern experience coordinator. “Working together is key to protecting the Lake. When businesses step up to help, it amplifies the positive impact we can make.”

Local to the region, The Whisky & Wolves Band, will perform live music. The event features art from local muralist Rory Canfield, the talent behind the gallery and Target’s village mural, as well as other murals around the lake. Canfield will be demonstrating painting live at the event.

Rory Canfield in front of his recently completed mural in the gallery’s shopping center. Provided / Marcus Ashley Gallery

Lake Tahoe photographer Jon Paul will have a selection of photos along with the stories behind them. Paul is known for capturing expansive night shots, as well as the landscapes and wildlife of Lake Tahoe and beyond.

Another local artist, Vicki Mathieu, will display of her one-of-a-kind enamel creations.

Participants can enjoy grilled food and crafted cocktails, along with raffle prizes.

The event is open to the public. Festivities take place from 2-6 p.m. at the gallery located at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd #23, South Lake Tahoe.