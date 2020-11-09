South Tahoe receives a foot of snow; More may be on the way this week

The Lake Tahoe Basin received its first storm of the season this weekend that produced up to a foot of snow on the South Shore, and more may be on the way this week.

Residents fired up their snow blowers on Sunday morning with the heaviest snow falling overnight before the steady flurries finally tapered off in the afternoon in South Lake Tahoe.

Twice as much snow fell on the South Shore as it did the North Shore with Meyers recording a foot of snow, and maybe more in localized areas, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

NWS snow measurements include the city of South Lake Tahoe receiving 9.5 inches, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe recorded 8 inches, Tahoe City had 5 inches and the Truckee Airport got 3.5 inches.

More snow may be on the way later this week starting on Thursday night with some mostly sunny days in between

The high temperature on Monday isn’t expected to go over 30 with the overnight low dipping down into the teens. The high may reach 40 Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly clear and sunny skies and calm wind.

NWS said there is a 30% chance of snow on Thursday, mainly after 4 p.m. with accumulations of less than an inch at lake level. The extended forecast shows a chance of rain and snow showers through the weekend.